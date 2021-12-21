Ethiopian civil war: Government regains control of historic town of Lalibela

Tigrayan rebels have been driven out of the historic town of Lalibela by Ethiopian military forces. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) announced that it had chosen to pull its fighters out of all Amhara and Afar regions.

It went on to say that it made the decision to pave the way for a peaceful conclusion to its dispute with the government.

International mediation efforts have failed to resolve the war, which has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis.

Although it is unknown when the military retook Lalibela, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen paid a visit to the town on Sunday.

Lalibela was named a UNESCO world heritage site in 1978, and is known for its rock-hewn cathedrals dating from the 12th and 13th centuries.

Since August, the town has switched hands multiple times. The war has severely destroyed its airport.

The government announced on Saturday that its troops had retaken many other towns, including Weldiya.

After being forced to abandon its plan to push on Addis Ababa’s capital, the TPLF withdrew its fighters to Tigray, its heartland.

It said that the withdrawals were part of ‘important changes’ it was making.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has led the fightback against the TPLF from the front lines.

Thousands of people have died, millions have been displaced and nearly 10 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian aids.