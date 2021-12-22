Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes southern Alaska

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Alaska on Tuesday. The tremor struck at a depth of 125 kilometres (77.67 miles), according to EMSC. The US Tsunami Warning System reports that there was no tsunami warning after the quake. More information is awaited.

Earthquakes are common throughout much of Alaska. On an average there is a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake somewhere in or offshore Alaska every 1 to 2 years and a magnitude 8 or greater quake about every 13 years.