DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWSCrime

Wife hacked to death for seeking divorce in Mumbai

Dec 22, 2021, 10:54 pm IST

 

Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman was hacked to death by her husband with a sharp weapon at the Eidgah Maidan in suburban Jogeshwari on Wednesday over a domestic dispute. Prima facie, the man attacked Dilshad Khan as she had sought divorce from him, a police official said.

 

Also read: Manipur: College student shot dead, father injured

Locals rushed Khan to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. She is survived by her three children born from her first husband. Police officials said that the accused is absconding, and a search is underway to nab him.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 22, 2021, 10:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button