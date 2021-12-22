Wife hacked to death for seeking divorce in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman was hacked to death by her husband with a sharp weapon at the Eidgah Maidan in suburban Jogeshwari on Wednesday over a domestic dispute. Prima facie, the man attacked Dilshad Khan as she had sought divorce from him, a police official said.

Locals rushed Khan to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. She is survived by her three children born from her first husband. Police officials said that the accused is absconding, and a search is underway to nab him.