Germany and France urge all parties to uphold the truce in eastern Ukraine

In a joint statement released on Thursday, Germany and France urged both Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire.

‘We urge the parties to observe the truce and to continue discussions on further humanitarian actions, such as the opening of crossing sites and detainee exchanges, as well as the rest of the 2019 Paris Summit Conclusions,’ the ministries said.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high, with rumours spreading, of a Russian force build-up near Russia’s Ukrainian border stoking concerns about Moscow’s intentions.

Ukraine has warned Russia that it is attempting to destabilise the country in advance of any military attack. In recent weeks, Western nations have frequently warned Russia against taking strong actions against Ukraine.