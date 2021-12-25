Lebanese President estimates 6 to 7 years for the country to recover from crisis

President Michel Aoun of Lebanon warned on Friday that the country will require ‘six to seven years’ to recover from its crisis.

Lebanon’s economy has been in free fall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political deadlock plunged the country into its worst crisis since the civil war of 1975 to 1990.

In a television interview, Aoun said, ‘We need six to seven years to get out of this problem.’