Okaya Electric launches ‘Faast’ electric scooter in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: India based electric vehicle manufacturer; Okaya Electric has launched its new high-speed electric scooter named ‘Faast’. Bookings can also be made by paying an initial fee of Rs 1,999 through the Okaya EV website or at dealerships.

The new electric scooter offers a top speed of 60-70 km/h with a range of 150-200 km per charge. Other features includes a 4.4 kW lithium phosphate battery, all LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, daytime running lights, and combi brakes.

The Faast is priced at Rs 89,999 (before subsidies). Okaya also showcased its e-motorcycle Ferrato, which will be available from the second quarter of FY22.