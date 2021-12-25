Omicron-free New Zealand celebrates Christmas without restrictions

One of the few countries in the world untouched by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, New Zealand celebrated Christmas on Saturday in the warmth of mid-summer with few restrictions. New Zealand has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates with 95% of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Only one Omicron case was discovered in New Zealand so far, and it has been safely quarantined at the border.

New Zealand took advantage of its isolation as Covid-19 spread over the world over the last two years. The worst of the virus was kept at bay by border controls, and by Christmas this year, New Zealand had only recorded 50 deaths out of a population of 5.5 million.