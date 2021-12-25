U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 2 wickets

Dubai: In cricket, Pakistan defeated India by two wickets at the ICC Academy Ground Number 2 in Dubai in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. For India Harnoor Singh and Kaushal Tambe scored 46 and 32 respectively. Indian skipper Yash Dhull was dismissed for a first-ball duck. India scored 237 runs in 49 overs losing all 10 wickets.

Pakistan finished the game on the last ball of the last over losing eight wickets. For Pakistan, Muhammad Shehzad was the top scorer with 82 runs. Raj Angad Bawa took four wickets for India.

India will next face Afghanistan on Monday while Pakistan will take on the UAE on the same day. The tournament is being played ahead of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies next month.

Brief Scores: India 237 all out (Aaradhya Yadav 50, Harnoor Singh 46; Zeeshan Zameer 5-60); Pakistan 240/8 (Muhammad Shehzad 81, Irfan Khan 32; Raj Bawa 4-56).