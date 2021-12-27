Mumbai Police shares puzzles on social media to highlight road safety

The value of using social media to create public awareness campaigns has been recognised by law enforcement authorities. The Mumbai Police Department, which is well-known for its extensive web presence, recently employed four intriguing riddles to draw attention to the importance of road safety.

Mumbai Police recently shared the visual puzzles, which depicted road signs on Twitter and Instagram. ‘Here to help you ‘accelerate’ your knowledge of road safety without putting a ‘brake’ on your travels! #RoadSafety #DownTheRightRoad’, read the caption of the tweet.

Here to help you 'accelerate' your knowledge of road safety without putting a 'brake' on your travels!#RoadSafety #DownTheRightRoad pic.twitter.com/ge8ryTcAwN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 24, 2021

While some users claimed to be able to answer the riddles quickly, others struggled. ‘I was able to guess only zebra crossing..me feeling dumb’, a user commented. Many others pointed out while they appreciate the city police public awareness programme that they would like the cops to follow traffic laws more strictly. People also brought up the city’s decaying road infrastructure.