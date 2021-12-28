Biden signs 770-billion-dollar US defense bill

The US National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was signed into law by US President Joe Biden on Monday, authorising $770 billion in defence spending for fiscal year 2022, the White House reported.

The Senate and House of Representatives decisively passed the defence bill earlier this month, with strong support from both the Democratic and Republican legislators for the yearly legislation that sets policy for the Department of Defense.

‘The Act offers crucial benefits and improves access to justice for service troops and their families, as well as critical authority to assist our country’s national defence,’ Biden stated after signing the bill into law.

As it is one of the few major pieces of legislation that becomes law every year and tackles a wide variety of concerns, the NDAA is keenly observed by a wide spectrum of industry and other interests.

The fiscal 2022 NDAA, which authorises nearly 5 percent higher military expenditure than last year, is a compromise reached after heated negotiations between House and Senate Democrats and Republicans.

It includes a 2.7 percent pay raise for troops, as well as increased purchases of aircraft and Navy ships for dealing with geopolitical issues, particularly with countries such as Russia and China.