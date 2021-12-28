Gulf country to nationalize three more job sectors

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to implement Saudization in three more job sectors. The sectors include customs clearance, driving schools, and engineering technical professions. The Saudization of these three sectors will come into force from December 30.

According to the new rule, the monthly salary for each Saudi employee shall not be less than SR5,000 or else the employee will not be included in the required Saudization percentage.

The decision will provide 2,000 jobs in customs clearance sector to Saudis and up to 8,000 jobs in the driving school’s sector. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the country had revealed the localization of 20 professions and activities in a number of sectors, creating more than 378,000 jobs in 2021.