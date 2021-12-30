India creates history at Centurion! 113 run victory in first Test

Centurion: In cricket, India defeated hosts South Africa in the fist Test match by 113 runs. South Africa was all out for 191 runs in 68 overs while chasing a 305-run target set by the visitors. India had bowled out South Africa for 197 after making 327 in their first innings.

Rishabh Pant was the top scorer among the visitors in the second innings with 34 runs. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets and Lungi Ngidi picked two wickets. KL Rahul was named as the ‘Player of the Match’

India has thus become the first Asian team to win a Test at the Centurion. This is also only the fourth Test win in South Africa in 21 attempts for India. India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. The second match will be held in Johannesburg and the final Test will be in Cape Town.

Score Card:

India: 327/10, 174/10

South Africa: 197/10, 191/10