India lift U-19 Asia Cup by beating Sri Lanka

Dubai: In cricket, India lifted the Under-19 Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by 9 wickets on Friday in Dubai. India won the title in a rain-interrupted final through Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Sri Lanka after winning the toss opted to bat first. They scored 106 runs by losing 9 wickets in the stipulated 38 overs. India’s adjusted target after the implementation of the DLS method was 102 runs in 32 overs.

Indian opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored unbeaten half century while Shaik Rasheed added 31 not out to shape up the victory. India achieved the target losing only one wicket and 63 balls to spare. For India, Vicky Ostwal scalped three wickets while Kaushal Tambe picked up two wickets.