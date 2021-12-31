Malayalam veteran actor GK Pillai passes away!

GK Pillai, a veteran actor, passed away on Friday morning owing to age-related problems. The 97-year-old actor was well-known for his roles in films and television shows.

With the biopic, ‘Kadamattathu Kathanar,’ the actor made his television debut. However, his character Colonel Jagannatha Varma in the 2011 soap ‘Kumkumapoovu’ made him a household celebrity.

GK Pillai is widely regarded with revolutionising the mannerism of antagonists in Malayalam cinema, having appeared in over 325 films over the years.

G. K. Pillai was born in Thiruvananthapuram’s Varkala district. During the 1970s and 1980s, he was known for his acclaimed villain roles, historical films and other action thrillers. He has also appeared in a number of major TV serials and programmes.

Malayalam TV celebrities have payed tribute to the renowned actor on social media shortly after his death.

Aswathy, who played the actor’s granddaughter in the film ‘Kumkumapoovu,’ has expressed her heartfelt condolences on his demise. She fondly remembers both of them singing together during the shoot breaks