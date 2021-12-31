UK imposes New Year Brexit import controls on companies

British businesses importing $314 billion in goods from the European Union will face the introduction of long-awaited post-Brexit border controls, from January 1, 2022.

Britain exited the EU’s single market in January 2021, and while Europe immediately placed border checks on goods, Britain staggered and postponed the implementation of a comprehensive customs barrier.

From January 1, 2022, EU businesses selling products to the United Kingdom will be required to provide complete customs declarations, as well as proof that goods are authorised to enter tariff-free due to rules of origin requirements.

The changeover to import checks, according to Martin McTague, vice-chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), is expected to cause major disruption at a time when trade is already being hampered by COVID supply chain issues and labour shortages.