Country to make face masks mandatory for children

Paris: The French government has decided to make face masks mandatory for all children aged 6 and above to board public transport. Masks had previously been compulsory from the age of 11.

Children aged six and older will have to wear a mask on all means of public transport within national borders from Monday. The public transport carriers will not serve any food or drink for three weeks from Monday.

Also Read: European country announces new quarantine rules

Passengers will not be permitted to remove their face masks even to eat or drink. Restaurant services will be suspended on high-speed TGV and inter-city services as from Monday until January 23.