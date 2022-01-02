Lionel Messi, 3 other players test positive for Covid-19: PSG confirms

4 players of the Club Paris Saint-Germain, including Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and has entered self-isolation, the club revealed on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

Messi will miss Monday’s cup tie and will likely also be sidelined for PSG’s first Ligue 1 match since the winter break, at Lyon next Sunday. The other players to test positive were full-back Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and teenage midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

Also read: Uncle Warner regrets playing with Khawaja’s daughter; Watch hilarious video

‘They are currently respecting isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols’, PSG said.