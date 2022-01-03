India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI

Johannesburg: India will face South Africa in the second test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 3. India is leading the three match series by 1-0. Team India created history by defeating the hosts by 113 runs in the first match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion earlier this week. Thus, India become the first Asian country to win a Test match at the SuperSport Park.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi.