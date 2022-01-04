Gulf country bans indoor gatherings

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti Cabinet imposed a seven-week ban on indoor social gatherings. The new ban will come into force from January 9.

Also, all passengers coming to Kuwait will have to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the arrival. The government also urged all Kuwaiti nationals and residents to leave UK considering the surge in the Omicron variant of Covid 19 in Europe .

The decisions were taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.