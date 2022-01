27th Kolkata International Film Festival called off amid surge in Covid cases

Kolkata: The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, which was scheduled to be held between January 7-14, has been called off in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation across West Bengal. The decision of the state government comes a day after the state minister for culture Indranil Sen announced that there would be 50% occupancy at the venues in the city where KIFF would be held along with a virtual inauguration ceremony.

As per an official statement from the government, the rescheduled date of the festival will be communicated in due course of time. ‘After assessing the present COVID situation of the State and taking into consideration the possibility of further contamination of covid among the cine lovers and citizens and also owing to the fact that a number of cine personalities attached to film festival committee and many others have been affected by COVID, State Government, upon careful consideration to the safety of the citizens have decided to temporarily postpone the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled to be held between January 7-14, 2022. Next date of the Festival will be communicated in due course’, the statement read.

Notably, the state has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. West Bengal on Wednesday reported 14,022 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 6,438 recoveries. The active cases in the state are at 33,042. According to Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 20 cases of new coronavirus variant Omicron.