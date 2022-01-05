Saudi Arabian authorities foil drug smuggling bid

Riyadh: The authorities in the Saudi Arabia foiled a drug smuggling bid in the eastern borders of the country. The authorities recovered 2.8 million amphetamine pills and arrested a man in relation with this.

The General Directorate of Border Guards in cooperation with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and the Facilities Security Forces has carried out the mission.

Another attempt to smuggle 627 kilograms of hashish and more than 28 tons of khat through the southern border of Saudi Arabia were also thwarted.27 Saudi citizens,7 Yemenis, and an Ethiopian were arrested in this case.

Authorities urged citizens with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417. Financial rewards are given for accurate tipoffs.