UAE makes vaccine, booster doses mandatory for government employees to enter workplace

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi has announced that all eligible government employees are now required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and must take the booster dose to enter the workplace. The Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced this. The new rule will come into effect from January 10.

Only employees with an official medical exemption will be exempted. The authorities said that the new rule has launched to enhance existing precautionary measures at government offices and to protect public health.

Employees, service providers and contracted personnel must continue to adhere to previously introduced measures, including presenting a negative PCR test result every seven days. Visitors, customers and temporary employees are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours.