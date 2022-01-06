DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKPhoto StoryLatest NewsNEWSInternationalFood

English speakers frequently mispronounce these foreign foods!

Jan 6, 2022, 02:15 pm IST

Across the English-speaking world, cuisine is as diverse and as varied as its population. As a result, there are numerous new words and phrases constantly entering our vocabulary that pose a challenge to English speakers. There are several names of foods in this gallery that English speakers just can’t seem to pronounce correctly, some with slightly off pronunciations and others with flat-out incorrect pronunciations.

Macaron
Say this: Mak-uh-RUH / Not that: Mack-a-roon

Quinoa
Say this: KEEN-wah / Not that: kwuh-NO-uh/KWIN-wah

Maraschino cherry
Say this: Mare-uh-SKEENO / Not that: Mare-uh-sheeno

Gyro
Say this: YEE-roh / Not that: Jy-roe

Açaí
Say this: Ah-sigh-EE / Not that: Ah-kai

Bruschetta
Say this: Broo-SKET-tuh / Not that: Broo-sheh-tuh

Seitan
Say this: SAY-tan / Not that: Say-tuhn

Espresso
Say this: Ess-PRESS-oh / Not that: Ex-press-oh

Turmeric
Say this: TER-muh-rihk / Not that: Toom-er-ick

Chipotle
Say this: Chi-POHT-lay / Not that: Chip-ol-tay

Sherbet
Say this: Sher-BIT / Not that: Sher-bert

Worcestershire sauce
Say this: WOOS-tuh-shure / Not that: Wore-chester-shire

Sriracha
Say this: See-rah-cha / Not that: Sree-rah-cha

Caramel
Say this: KARR-ah-mel / Not that: Kar-muhl

Gnocchi
Say this: NYOH-kee / Not that: No-key

Croissant
Say this: Kwah-SAHN / Not that: Kruh-SAHNT

Lychee
Say this: LEE-chee / Not that: Lie-chee

Anise
Say this: ANN-iss / Not that: Ah-nees

 

