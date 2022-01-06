English speakers frequently mispronounce these foreign foods!

Across the English-speaking world, cuisine is as diverse and as varied as its population. As a result, there are numerous new words and phrases constantly entering our vocabulary that pose a challenge to English speakers. There are several names of foods in this gallery that English speakers just can’t seem to pronounce correctly, some with slightly off pronunciations and others with flat-out incorrect pronunciations.
Macaron
Say this: Mak-uh-RUH / Not that: Mack-a-roon
Quinoa
Say this: KEEN-wah / Not that: kwuh-NO-uh/KWIN-wah
Maraschino cherry
Say this: Mare-uh-SKEENO / Not that: Mare-uh-sheeno
Gyro
Say this: YEE-roh / Not that: Jy-roe
Açaí
Say this: Ah-sigh-EE / Not that: Ah-kai
Bruschetta
Say this: Broo-SKET-tuh / Not that: Broo-sheh-tuh
Seitan
Say this: SAY-tan / Not that: Say-tuhn
Espresso
Say this: Ess-PRESS-oh / Not that: Ex-press-oh
Turmeric
Say this: TER-muh-rihk / Not that: Toom-er-ick
Chipotle
Say this: Chi-POHT-lay / Not that: Chip-ol-tay
Sherbet
Say this: Sher-BIT / Not that: Sher-bert
Worcestershire sauce
Say this: WOOS-tuh-shure / Not that: Wore-chester-shire
Sriracha
Say this: See-rah-cha / Not that: Sree-rah-cha
Caramel
Say this: KARR-ah-mel / Not that: Kar-muhl
Gnocchi
Say this: NYOH-kee / Not that: No-key
Croissant
Say this: Kwah-SAHN / Not that: Kruh-SAHNT
Lychee
Say this: LEE-chee / Not that: Lie-chee
Anise
Say this: ANN-iss / Not that: Ah-nees
