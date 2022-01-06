English speakers frequently mispronounce these foreign foods!

Across the English-speaking world, cuisine is as diverse and as varied as its population. As a result, there are numerous new words and phrases constantly entering our vocabulary that pose a challenge to English speakers. There are several names of foods in this gallery that English speakers just can’t seem to pronounce correctly, some with slightly off pronunciations and others with flat-out incorrect pronunciations.

Macaron

Say this: Mak-uh-RUH / Not that: Mack-a-roon

Quinoa

Say this: KEEN-wah / Not that: kwuh-NO-uh/KWIN-wah

Maraschino cherry

Say this: Mare-uh-SKEENO / Not that: Mare-uh-sheeno

Gyro

Say this: YEE-roh / Not that: Jy-roe

Açaí

Say this: Ah-sigh-EE / Not that: Ah-kai

Bruschetta

Say this: Broo-SKET-tuh / Not that: Broo-sheh-tuh

Seitan

Say this: SAY-tan / Not that: Say-tuhn

Espresso

Say this: Ess-PRESS-oh / Not that: Ex-press-oh

Turmeric

Say this: TER-muh-rihk / Not that: Toom-er-ick

Chipotle

Say this: Chi-POHT-lay / Not that: Chip-ol-tay

Sherbet

Say this: Sher-BIT / Not that: Sher-bert

Worcestershire sauce

Say this: WOOS-tuh-shure / Not that: Wore-chester-shire

Sriracha

Say this: See-rah-cha / Not that: Sree-rah-cha

Caramel

Say this: KARR-ah-mel / Not that: Kar-muhl

Gnocchi

Say this: NYOH-kee / Not that: No-key

Croissant

Say this: Kwah-SAHN / Not that: Kruh-SAHNT

Lychee

Say this: LEE-chee / Not that: Lie-chee

Anise

Say this: ANN-iss / Not that: Ah-nees