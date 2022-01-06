Omicron: Sundance Film Festival to go virtual

The Sundance Film Festival’s in-person return will be cancelled due to an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, with the festival going entirely virtual. The festival was set to run from January 20 to 30, including a virtual component for those who could not make it in person. Cancellation of the in-person event is due to the increase of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron strain. The festival’s organisers made the announcement on Wednesday.

‘Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country,’ organisers said in a statement.