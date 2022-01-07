After audit review, Chinese regulator recovers $47 billion in funds.

After reclaiming more than 300 billion yuan ($47.04 billion) in government funds, China’s auditing regulator advised officials to “keep their eyes open” while performing audits, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

This year’s auditing duty will be focused on fiscal expenditure, including implementing tax cuts and reductions, according to Xinhua, who quoted Hou Kai, the National Audit Office’s auditor general, as stating at the office’s annual conference on Thursday.

According to Xinhua, the National Audit Office recovered 304 billion yuan in the first 11 months of 2021 after an audit, up from 220 billion yuan a year earlier.