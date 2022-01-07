Country removes travel ban imposed on UAE, US, UK

Tel Aviv: Israel government removed several countries from its ‘Red List’ of banned destinations. The health ministry in the country removed UAE, the United Kingdom, United States, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey from the list.

Last month, Israel barred travel to these countries to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. Israel government also eased the entry ban imposed on foreigners. According to the new guidelines, all vaccinated foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter Israel.

Foreigners will be allowed to enter the country from Sunday. They will have to take a PCR or antigen test before boarding their flights and another PCR when they arrive, and they will be required to quarantine while waiting for the result.

On Monday Israel began administering fourth Covid vaccine shots for people older than 60 and health workers. More than 4.3 million Israelis have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine, while about 2.8 million people of a population of 9.4 million have not received any vaccines at all.