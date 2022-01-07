France issues revised entry rules

Paris: The French government removed South Africa and some other countries from the list of places subject to highly restricted travel rules. The country removed South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini from the “scarlet” list to the “red” list. Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius had previously been moved to the red list.

According to the new entry rules, all vaccinated passengers coming from these countries will be allowed to enter France. They were also exempted from mandatory quarantine. Unvaccinated people must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine s under supervision from local authorities. All passengers coming from South Africa and other countries must hold a negative PCR or antigen test result taken within 48 hours before travelling to mainland France, or 24 hours before travelling to French overseas territories.

Also Read: Emirates Airline resumes flights to this destination

France reported more than 332,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day national count of Covid-19 cases in a European country.