Honda announces offers worth Rs. 36,000 this new year!

Honda Cars India has announced a wide variety of interesting discounts on its entire range for January 2022, in order to entice new car buyers. The carmaker is offering discounts up to Rs. 35,596 on its complete lineup, which includes anything from the Jazz hatchback to the City mid-sized sedan. These advantages include cash discounts or free accessories, business discounts, and discounts on car exchange. Existing Honda customers can also take advantage of a loyalty bonus and a Honda car exchange bonus. The discounts will be valid until January 31, 2022.

The Honda Amaze facelift is now available for purchase, with maximum benefits of up to Rs.15,000. It includes a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 respectively. The Honda WR-V has been listed on the official website with benefits upto Rs. 26,000.

The Japanese carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 35,596 across all grades. The 4th generation City sedan is also available with benefits worth Rs. 20,000.