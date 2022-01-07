US dollar falls after country’s job reports

On Friday, the US dollar was marginally weaker versus a basket of major currencies, following the disappointing December jobs report.

The dollar index fell after the Labor Department reported that non-farm payrolls increased by 199,000 in February, significantly less than the 400,000, which expected by the analysts.

However, analysts highlighted that the report’s underlying data appeared more solid, with the jobless rate decreasing to 3.9 percent against predictions of 4.1 percent and incomes increasing by 0.6 percent.

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago, said, “All those places that are highly crucial for economic growth continue to thrive, which is terrific.”