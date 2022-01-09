DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Kawasaki launches Limited Edition Z-series motorcycles

Jan 9, 2022, 08:52 pm IST

Mumbai: Kawasaki has launched Limited Edition Z-series motorcycles in India. These limited edition motorcycles were released to mark the 50th Anniversary of Z-series bikes. The Kawasaki Z650, Z900, Z650 RS and Z900 RS are draped in a special paint scheme, commemorating the introduction of the Kawasaki Z1 in 1972.

The 50th Anniversary edition Z650 and Z900 motorcycles get a special Firecracker red colour. The Kawasaki Z650 RS and Z900 RS get a two-tone, Candy Diamond brown paint, gold wheels and a pillion grab bar as standard. A special 50th Anniversary logo is pasted on the tanks of these bikes as well.

Both Z650 and Z650RS are powered by a 649 cc, Liquid-cooled and 4-stroke Parallel Twin engine which generates 64 Nm of torque @ 6700 rpm and 68 PS of power @ 8000 rpm. Both Z900 and Z900rs also use the same 948 cc, Liquid-cooled and 4-stroke inline-four engine . The Z900 makes 123 Bhp of power and 98 Nm of torque while the retro looking Z900RS makes 109 Bhp of power and 98Nm of torque.

