Police seize 209 kg ganja worth Rs 25 lakh

Agartala: Assam police seized 209 kg of ganja worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested two people from the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district.The arrested were identified as Bipul Das and Kabindra Sadhan Jamatia.

After getting specific information, the Assam poilice intercepted a 12-wheeler truck coming from Tripura to Guwahati at Churaibari police station. Upon checking the vehicle the police team recovered 209 kg of dry ganja from the truck. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Friday, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID in Tamil Nadu seized 54.5 kg of ganja from trains entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh. The NIB-CID’s Kancheepuram unit seized 22 kg of ganja in an unclaimed parcel kept in the Circar Express and the NIB-CID’s Chennai team arrested S. Guna and K. Suresh Kumar of Tiruppur for possession of 6 kg of ganja at Chennai Central.