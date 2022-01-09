Radish offers many health benefits: Here are some ways to include it in your diet

In the winter, radish is one of those veggies that we use in virtually everything, from curries and soups to salads. Radish is also very good for your health. Radish consumption boosts immunity and improves the function of the digestive system. It is the best natural blood thinner too!

The right time to eat Radish: It is best to avoid eating radish on an empty stomach because it might cause gas difficulties. You should also avoid going to bed just after eating it since this can result in bloating. Lunchtime is the best time to consume it. To avoid gas-related issues in the stomach, always eat radish with black salt. The acidic character of radish is kept under control when these two are eaten together.

Make sure you use celery: If you want to make radish parathas, combine them with celery to keep the gas at bay. Celery improves digestion and aids in the digestion of anything you consume. As a result, don’t forget to incorporate celery and carom seeds when making radish parathas.

Eat radish with Yoghurt: If you happen to be allergic to radish and suffer from a problem of skin itching or stomach pain, it is better that you must eat curd with radish paratha. By doing this, curd neutralises the negative effects of radish.