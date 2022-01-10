Rock face collapses at Brazilian waterfall, killing seven and leaving three people missing

The Brazilian fire service reported that a wall of rock toppled on top of motor boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, killing at least seven people and badly injuring nine more.

At Capitolio, Minas Gerais, a tower of rocks abruptly broke free from the canyon wall and slammed into six recreational boats, causing a massive wave to break over the lake.

Tourists shouted as the column of rock smashed into the ocean, destroying two boats, according to videos posted on social media.

According to authorities, three people are still missing, despite the fact that others who were thought to be lost were found by phone. Divers searched the lake for clues.

The victims of the collision had shattered bones, and one was sent to the hospital in critical condition with head and facial injuries. Police claimed that 23 others were treated for minor injuries.

The region has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two weeks, which may have loosened the rock face. A dike at an iron ore mine 300 kilometres to the east overflowed on Saturday, cutting off a major federal highway.