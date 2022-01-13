Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged in the commodity market on Thursday. As per market experts, the expectations over the US dollar and Treasury yields has supported the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped 0.01% or Rs 5 at Rs 47803 per 10 gram. Silver futures were marginally up by 0.06% or Rs 36 to Rs 61,891 per kilogram. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, gold is trading at t Rs 47,943 per 10 gram and silver is priced at Rs 60,831 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at $ 1,824.55 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $ 1,824.00. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $ 23.14 an ounce, platinum climbed 0.1% to $ 978.09 and palladium shed 0.2% to $ 1,906.48.