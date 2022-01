On Friday, the Dakar event organisers announced that a French mechanic dies in an accident during the event.

The accident took place while the programme was going on in Saudi Arabia, involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck.

According to rally organisers, the driver was French national Quentin Lavalee, who was driving a car for the PH Sport team. Maxime Frere, a Belgian national, was injured and brought to a hospital in Jeddah.