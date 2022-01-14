Expo 2020 Dubai announces special Dh10 ticket

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has announced a special 10 UAE dirham entry pass for visitors. The special pass will be available for visitors on January 16. Organizers informed that the Expo will record 10 million visitors on Sunday.

Tickets for are available online from Friday at 5pm or at the Expo 2020 Dubai gates. Visitors who already have a Season Pass can enter, with no additional fees required. Earlier the Expo had announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’. The new pass priced at 195 UAE dirhams, will grant holders unlimited entries for the last three months. The pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price remains unchanged

Visitors must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated visitors with a ticket can get free PCR tests from select centres across the UAE.