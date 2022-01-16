Police seizes 28kg explosives, 3 arrested

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police seized 28 kilograms of explosives from Chilla village in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. Police arrested three persons in relation with the case.

‘Three accused have been arrested after 28 kilograms of explosives were recovered from their possession by the Chilla Police Station under during in a checking last night’, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar, Satya Prakash Sharma.

The police has registered a case. Further probe in the matter is underway.