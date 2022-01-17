Bengali theatre and film actress Shaoli Mitra passes away at 74

Shaoli Mitra, a well-known theatre personality and the daughter of famed actors Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra, passed away at her home on Sunday. The 74-year-old renowned actress, director, and playwright died at her home in South Kolkata at 3.40 pm and was buried later without fanfare at Siriti cremation, according to her close friend and theatrical star Arpita Ghosh.

Ghosh stated that she had been suffering from cardiac problems but refused to be admitted to the hospital, and her health worsened on Sunday. In her last desire to her close friends, the acclaimed actress wished to be cremated without fanfare, Ghosh added, holding out a copy of her last wish.

Mitra, who received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2009, and the Banga Bibhusan in 2012, will be known for her solo performances as Draupadi in ‘Naathvati Anaathbat’ (which she also authored and directed) and as Sita in ‘Sitakatha’.

As per theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, Shaoli had been out of the public eye for some time owing to illness, but she had enchanted audiences with her excellent performances throughout the years.