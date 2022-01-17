Etihad Airways cancels flights to this city till March 28

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced the cancellation of passenger flights to Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The flights will remain suspended until March 2022 due to operation reasons.

The air carrier urged all passengers affected by this decision to contact the travel agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.

According to the entry rules announced by Saudi Arabia, passengers will not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia if they are travelling from or have been in Afghanistan, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Seychelles, South Africa, Turkey, Union of Comoros, Zambia or Zimbabwe in the past 14 days. Saudi nationals are exempted from this.