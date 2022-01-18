5 effective immune boosters to fight Omicron

Many of us may have low immunity as a result of work stress, failing to eat timely and nutritious meals, and sleeping late. It’s time to make the necessary lifestyle changes, including incorporating foods that are high in antioxidants and aid in the strengthening of our respiratory system and overall immunity.

Here are 5 immune-boosting drinks you should try at home for better immunity.

Ginger and apple cider vinegar soother

This drink can be prepared in a variety of ways. The most effective method is to boil ginger for five minutes, then combine lemon, one teaspoon fresh ginger juice, and one teaspoon apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Before drinking, thoroughly combine the ingredients and season with cayenne pepper.

Turmeric root tea

To two cups of boiling water, add an inch of fresh turmeric root and 12 teaspoon pepper powder. Reduce the heat to half and remove the pan from the heat. Sip hot with a drizzle of raw honey if desired.

Granola fruit smoothie

To prepare a wonderful and exceptionally healthy, gratifying, and rejuvenating smoothie, combine flaxseeds, granola, bananas, cinnamon, and honey.

All in a single magical potion.

1 tbsp methi seeds, 10g fresh tulsi leaves or 1 tbsp dried tulsi, 2 pods cardamom/elaichi (green),1 to 2 tsp saunf/fennel seeds Boil all this in 1 litre of water. Reduce it to 500 ml of water. Strain and sip warm

Kadha

This popular drink has been around for two years and is made by boiling household components like basil, carom seeds, black pepper, and turmeric in water. Kadha relaxes the body, lowers body temperature, enhances skin quality, and strengthens stomach health, among other things.