Ayushmann Khurrana all set to go to London for a shoot

The producers announced on Tuesday that Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will go to London later this month to begin filming on his forthcoming film An Action Hero. The film is advertised as a slick actioner with an odd satirical sense of humour, and is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

Anirudh Iyer, who worked as an assistant director on Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero, makes his directorial debut with this film (2018). Rai, who announced the film in October of last year, said the cast and crew are looking forward to getting started on the project, which he described as a ‘out-of-the-box entertainer’.