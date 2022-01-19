During the winter, ear infections are on the rise; here are some preventive tips

Apart from the numerous health difficulties brought on by the winter season, ear infections are on the rise in people of all ages these days. Many people are being diagnosed with middle and inner ear infections, which are caused by bacteria or viruses inflaming the ear. According to experts, the number of ear infection cases has increased significantly compared to previous year, and it is still being investigated whether Omicron is to blame. The infection progresses to the middle ear, causing fluid to accumulate behind the eardrum.

According to the specialist, the odds of ear infections in children and adults increase during the winter season since bacteria and viruses thrive in cold weather, making flu and viral illnesses more common and damaging to the ears.

Treatment and prevention tips

Antibiotics, antihistamines, and analgesics can all help. Follow your doctor’s instructions.

To relieve earache, apply ice packs or warm compresses, such as a heating pad or a damp washcloth.

Maintain a clean and dry ear. When there is water in the ear, it might cause pain.

Wear a cap, headband, or scarf to keep your ears warm.

To protect your ears from the wind, don’t put cotton in them. This can result in ear canal irritation.

Make sure your ears are clean and your nose is clear.

Get vaccinated against the flu.

Avoid smoking, as cigarette smoke is an irritant that irritates the airway and causes inflammation.

Avoid ear infections by using earmuffs and getting rid of common colds, flu, and sinusitis.