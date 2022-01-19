Integrated Transport Centre announces easing of parking measures

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the easing of parking measures in the Emirate.

As per the new order issued by the authority, visitors to residential villa areas, who park their vehicles in the vicinity will not be subject to fines until 2am.If they wish to extend their visit and park their vehicles beyond this hour, they have to obtain a parking permit for their vehicles by simply sending a text message for each vehicle separately.

If the visitor/s arrive before to 2am, there is no need for the villa resident to seek any parking permit, as long as the vehicles are parked correctly. If the visitor/s stays beyond 2am, the resident must send a text message, regarding each vehicle separately from any of the numbers registered in the ‘Mawaqif’ system to issue a daily visitor’s permit for the vehicle.\

This service is provided free of charge to UAE Nationals who own or rent a villa. Non-UAE national visitors’ parking permit fees are calculated according to the system tariff for standard-parking, which is Dh2 per hour.