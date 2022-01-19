Juhi celebrates husbands birthday with a note of love

Juhi Chawla has sent a lovely birthday message to her spouse, businessman Jay Mehta. She shared a video edit created by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. Throwback photos of Juhi and Jay from their younger days were included in the video. The two can be seen laughing for selfies, posing with pals, and even celebrating their IPL (Indian Premier League) team, Kolkata Knight Riders’ successes. Scenes from Jay’s 60th birthday celebrations with his daughter Jhanvi and son Arjun are also included. Juhi also has a voiceover in the video, where she talks about Jay and what he means to her.

“Happy Birthday Jay. You mean the world to us. A 1000 trees for you on your special day.” Juhi wrote in a comment on the post. Juhi’s friends and followers reacted to the message as well. “Happy happy birthday Jay,” wrote filmmaker Farah Khan. Juhi responded with red heart emojis to her comment