Meet the impish bird with the knowing grin, the Tufted Duck.

Tufted Ducks arrive in India in late October and leave by the end of March to return to their nesting areas. They hail from all over the world, from northern Europe to the Russian city of Yakutsk on the Lena River in the east. The peculiarities of tufted ducks are it is one of the easiest to recognise, especially the female of the species, which poses a difficulty to even the most experienced birders in many avian species. The other is the impish bird’s hilarious, silent knowing expression, confident in the knowledge that its mischief would not be found because males in their winter habitat are rather shy.

They were nearly usually found in the Sukhna Lake's deeper waters, and they were frequently sighted at the reservoir's end. This is owing to their diving eating behaviour, which differs from their other duck buddies' surface skimming or "up-ending" for their diet of molluscs and aquatic plants. That's how nature allows diverse species with varied feeding patterns to coexist in the same area without competition or overexploitation.

Tufted Ducks are plentiful, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies them as “least concern” (IUCN). The Tufted Duck has gained new habitat as a result of man’s intervention with nature through quarrying and deepening water basins.