Mid-air collision of two flights averted at Bengaluru International Airport

Two IndiGo planes neared collision while taking off from Kempegowda International Airport on January 7. IndiGo flights 6E 455 departing for Kolkata and 6E 246 departing for Bhubaneswar were involved in the incident. According to reports citing sources close to the matter, the north and south runways are not used for simultaneous departures because planes taking off simultaneously can intersect each other.

Parallel runway operations have been blocked ahead of time. According to reports, the south runway was assigned to arrivals on the morning while the north runway was used for departures. The shift supervisors decided to shut down the north runway. However, the information was not relayed to the air traffic controller in the south tower.

The two planes took off simultaneously from the converging runways after being granted permission. Therefore, both planes were heading in the same direction for convergence. Radar controllers noticed this immediately and intercepted it to alert the aircraft. This incident has raised new concerns about lapses in air traffic control as well as failure of the AAI and IndiGo to report it to the DGCA. The incident was detected during routine surveillance.