Another Covid 19 victim ! Folk singer Hana Horka succumbs to the deadly disease

Famous folk singer and vocalist Hana Horka, 57, was unvaccinated and had claimed to be recuperating after testing positive on social media, but she died two days later. Hana’s son Rek and his father, both properly vaccinated, contracted Covid over the holidays. However, he claimed that his mother had decided not to stay away from them, opting to expose herself to the virus instead.

Ms Horka said she was feeling better on Sunday morning, the day she died, and that she was getting ready to go for a stroll. Her back began to pain, so she went into her bedroom to rest down. Rek said, ‘It was all done in about 10 minutes. She choked to death.’ ‘She chose to live a normal life with us and would rather acquire the sickness than be vaccinated,’ he added on Monday. Rek blamed his mother’s death on a local anti-vaccine movement, claiming that its leaders had “blood on their hands” since they had persuaded his mother to refuse immunisation.