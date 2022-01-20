Dubai Health Authority launches 3 drive-through screening centres

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has added three new drive-through screening centres in collaboration with Unilabs. The new centres are located at Al Mankhool, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hammar.

DHA also added a new screening hall at Al Lusaily. Each centre has a capacity to conduct 1,500 examinations per day. The centres will be open round-the-clock, seven days a week.

Screenings at Al Lusaily hall are available on appointment basis only. DHA app can be used to book appointments for tests. The center is open from 8am to 4pm, from Monday to Friday.