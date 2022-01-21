7 Maoists killed. Police advertise that families come to claim the bodies;

RAIPUR: Police in Maharashtra’s Gadhchiroli have placed an advertising in the local newspaper requesting families of seven Maoists killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on November 13 to come forward and claim their relatives’ bodies. The gunfight resulted in the deaths of twenty-seven Maoists. The bodies of 20 of them have been identified by their relatives, while the bodies of the remaining seven have yet to be claimed.

The advertisement was also published in at least two local Chhattisgarh dailies on January 17th. According to the report, the bodies of the 20 Maoists from Bastar were buried after appropriate process was followed, including approval from the district magistrate. The ad requested that the remaining Maoists’ families contact the Gadchiroli Police Department by January 25.

If the relatives of the seven wanted to conduct the last rites, police stated they were happy to exhume the bodies. According to the Bombay Police Act, the seven were buried on December 17 by the Gadchiroli authorities.