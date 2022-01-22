How to infuse positivity into the workplace

‘Having worked in workspace design for 30 years and written a book on the subject, I can confidently state that workplace optimism is critical for today’s businesses and SMEs to maintain productivity. At the end of the day, a successful business is one that thrives in today’s VUCA (volatile, unpredictable, complex, and ambiguous) environment. In the aftermath of a pandemic, why would people want to return to office? The answers can be summed up in five key principles that, if followed, can result in a positive and productive work environment.’ Principal Architect, Vistasp Bhagwagar offers advice on how to create a happy work environment.

An engaging environment

The physical environment must allow for better visual connectivity, natural light, views, plants, and attractive interior architecture to make work environments engaging.

A good workplace culture

‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast,’ as they say. It’s critical that the organisation has a positive atmosphere, with people who share similar attitudes, ideologies, objectives, and energies.

Acceptance of the WFA

It’s critical to invest in tools and technologies that allow employees to ‘work from anywhere.’ Today, it doesn’t matter where you work; what matters is that the work is completed on time and to an acceptable standard.

The office as a club

Acceptance of the WFA work culture necessitates the realisation that the workplace has evolved into a club, requiring flexibility in space usage. As a result, make places multidimensional, versatile, optimised, and’resimercial’. Technology plays a critical part here, and it must be invested in to enable for seating, attendance, and meeting space reservations.

Knowing what millennials enjoy and how they think is essential.

Millennials require five things, according to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials poll for 2021: fair compensation and personal meaning, inclusive benefits, gender equality, flexibility, and engagement in decision-making.